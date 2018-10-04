Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Limited practice Thursday

Fitzgerald (hamstring/back) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Per usual, Fitzgerald has responded with a limited practice following a DNP as he recovers from the hamstring injury that he initially injured Week 2. There's been no indication he's in danger of missing his first game since the 2014 season, but owners should check out Friday's injury report to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday at San Francisco.

More News
Our Latest Stories