Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Limited practice Tuesday
Fitzgerald (back) was limited at Tuesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
While he ditched the hamstring injury that has dogged him since Week 2, Fitzgerald's practice reps continue to be capped by a back concern. Still, there isn't much worry about a potential absence Thursday against the Broncos, considering he hasn't missed a game since 2014. More concerning than his health is an inability to produce this season. Since opening the campaign with 76 receiving yards Week 1, Fitzgerald hasn't notched more than 39 yards in a given outing and has yet to reach the end zone.
More News
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Listed as limited Monday•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Makes five catches in loss to Vikings•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Ready for Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Returns to limited practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Returns to drills Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Still tending to hamstring, back injuries•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Freeman to IR, add Ito Smith?
The injury news keeps getting worse for the Atlanta Falcons as they place Devonta Freeman on...
-
Week 7 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...
-
Week 7 Streamers
Heath Cummings is trusting Eli Manning in Week 7. What could go wrong?
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7