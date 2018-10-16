Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Limited practice Tuesday

Fitzgerald (back) was limited at Tuesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

While he ditched the hamstring injury that has dogged him since Week 2, Fitzgerald's practice reps continue to be capped by a back concern. Still, there isn't much worry about a potential absence Thursday against the Broncos, considering he hasn't missed a game since 2014. More concerning than his health is an inability to produce this season. Since opening the campaign with 76 receiving yards Week 1, Fitzgerald hasn't notched more than 39 yards in a given outing and has yet to reach the end zone.

