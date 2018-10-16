Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Listed as limited Monday

Fitzgerald (back) was listed as a limited participant on the Cardinals' estimated injury report Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Fitzgerald experienced the usual restrictions on his reps at Monday's walk-through. On a short week, it wouldn't surprise if this remains the reality for Fitzgerald, who along with the rest of the Cardinals' skill-position players is preparing for Thursday's matchup with the Broncos' 11th-ranked pass defense (242.5 yards per game).