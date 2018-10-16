Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Listed as limited Monday
Fitzgerald (back) was listed as a limited participant on the Cardinals' estimated injury report Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Fitzgerald experienced the usual restrictions on his reps at Monday's walk-through. On a short week, it wouldn't surprise if this remains the reality for Fitzgerald, who along with the rest of the Cardinals' skill-position players is preparing for Thursday's matchup with the Broncos' 11th-ranked pass defense (242.5 yards per game).
More News
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Makes five catches in loss to Vikings•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Ready for Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Returns to limited practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Returns to drills Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Still tending to hamstring, back injuries•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Not practicing Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6