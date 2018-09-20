Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Logs limited practice Thursday
Fitzgerald (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Pulled from the Cardinals' Week 2 loss to the Rams with a minor hamstring injury, Fitzgerald has so far followed a DNP/LP practice regimen, with Thursday's appearance building confidence in his ability to suit up Sunday versus the Bears. His relative ironman status is unquestioned -- he's missed just two games since the start of the 2018 campaign -- so active status Week 3 seems likely, even if he's listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.
