Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Makes five catches in loss to Vikings

Fitzgerald caught five of eight targets for 39 yards during Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Vikings.

Fitzgerald led the team in targets on the day, but he received plenty of attention from Minnesota's talented defensive backs as he was held below 40 receiving yards for the sixth straight game. Meanwhile, rookie Christian Kirk continued his emergence alongside Josh Rosen and led the team in receiving for the third time in four games. Fitzgerald will certainly continue to see plenty of balls thrown his way, but he's yet to establish a rapport with Rosen and is a tough sell to fantasy owners until he does. He'll look to get going in the right direction Thursday against the Broncos.