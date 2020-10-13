Fitzgerald hauled in four of seven passes for 35 yards during Sunday's 30-10 road win against the Jets.

Fitzgerald has earned at least 79 percent of the Cardinals' offensive snaps in each game this season -- including 80 percent Week 5 -- but his production has lacked, to say the least. While he matched a season high in targets Sunday, his catch and yardage totals are both the second most he's recorded in a given game. Fitzgerald also is averaging a dismal 4.9 YPT and has yet to reach the end zone, making him a difficult play from week to week.