Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Makes four grabs in loss
Fitzgerald secured all four targets for 38 yards in the Cardinals' 28-25 loss to the 49ers on Thursday.
Fitzgerald did all his damage within close proximity of the line of scrimmage, and he turned in his third straight sub-40-yard effort in the process. The future Hall of Famer hasn't found the end zone since Week 3, either, and his upside remains capped in an offense that emphasizes the short pass more often than not. Fitzgerald will look to improve his overall numbers against the Buccaneers' vulnerable secondary in a Week 10 matchup a week from Sunday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Another subdued performance•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Held to one catch in win•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Leads Cards in receiving•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Modest numbers in win•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Now trails only Rice in receptions•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Scores in loss to Carolina•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Fantasy destinations for Gordon
Josh Gordon looks like he might get the chance to join and help another team midseason. Here...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 RB Preview: TNF preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 9 including how to handle the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
The quarterback position doesn't look quite like we expected heading into Week 9. Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...