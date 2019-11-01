Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Makes four grabs in loss

Fitzgerald secured all four targets for 38 yards in the Cardinals' 28-25 loss to the 49ers on Thursday.

Fitzgerald did all his damage within close proximity of the line of scrimmage, and he turned in his third straight sub-40-yard effort in the process. The future Hall of Famer hasn't found the end zone since Week 3, either, and his upside remains capped in an offense that emphasizes the short pass more often than not. Fitzgerald will look to improve his overall numbers against the Buccaneers' vulnerable secondary in a Week 10 matchup a week from Sunday.