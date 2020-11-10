Fitzgerald gathered in four of five passes for 54 yards during Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Dolphins.

All of Fitzgerald's receptions went for between 10 and 17 yards, and he continues to receive a prototypical 78.8 percent of the offensive snaps in his age-37 season. Still, the production hasn't been there, as evidenced by his current 16-game pace of 66 catches for 522 yards and no touchdowns on 84 targets. Meanwhile, DeAndre Hopkins leads the Cardinals in all receiving categories but touchdowns -- that honor goes to Christian Kirk with six -- making Fitzgerald the third receiving option, at best, in the offense. Fitzgerald will attempt to get on track Sunday against a Bills defense that ranks 15th versus the pass (239 yards per game).