Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Makes history against Lions
Fitzgerald caught five of nine targets for 55 yards during Sunday's 17-3 loss to Detroit.
Fitzgerald made history Sunday, passing Hall-of-Fame wideout Jerry Rice for the most receptions (1,286) for any one team in NFL history. However, the veteran nonetheless had trouble taking advantage of a plus matchup against a weak Lions secondary. Most of his struggles are connected to the uninspiring play of rookie quarterback Josh Rosen, though. Since it doesn't seem wise to expect Rosen to pick up his play anytime soon, it may not be wise to look to Fitzgerald for reliable production either. After all, he's only topped 50 receiving yards in two other games this season.
