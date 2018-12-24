Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Makes splash in loss
Fitzgerald brought in six of nine targets for 53 yards and also threw a 32-yard touchdown on his only pass attempt in the Cardinals' 31-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday.
If, as rumored, this was indeed Fitzgerald's home swan song, he went out with a bang. The ageless veteran and future Hall of Famer threw his first career touchdown pass when he found David Johnson from 32 yards out on a second-quarter trick play. He also co-led the team in receptions and checked in behind only rookie Trent Sherfield in receiving yards. The 15-year veteran heads into Week 17 having eclipsed 50 receiving yards in three straight games, and he'll look to put together a strong performance against the Seahawks in what could be his final career game.
