Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Makes three grabs

Fitzgerald caught three of five targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 38-24 win over the Browns.

Fitzgerald trailed only Damiere Byrd for Arizona's team lead in receiving yards and targets, but still produced pretty tame totals. Considering the veteran has topped 50 yards just six times so far, however, Fitzgerald's Sunday output was nothing new. Despite his relatively reduced impact, the future Hall of Famer figures to remain a main option for Kyler Murray in the Cardinals' final two games of the season, which come on the road against the Seahawks and Rams.