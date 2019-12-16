Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Makes three grabs
Fitzgerald caught three of five targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 38-24 win over the Browns.
Fitzgerald trailed only Damiere Byrd for Arizona's team lead in receiving yards and targets, but still produced pretty tame totals. Considering the veteran has topped 50 yards just six times so far, however, Fitzgerald's Sunday output was nothing new. Despite his relatively reduced impact, the future Hall of Famer figures to remain a main option for Kyler Murray in the Cardinals' final two games of the season, which come on the road against the Seahawks and Rams.
More News
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Quiet day despite seven targets•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Leading receiver in loss•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Hits pay dirt in loss•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Racks up catches in loss•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Makes four grabs in loss•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Another subdued performance•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...