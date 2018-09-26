Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Manages individual drills Wednesday
Fitzgerald took part in individual drills without a helmet during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
In seasons past, Fitzgerald received a regular vet day off from the first practice of each week. On this occasion, though, he may be hindered by the hamstring injury that plagued him a week ago. Wednesday's injury report will reveal whether that remains an issue.
