Fitzgerald hauled in two of five targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 32-30 win against the Bills.

Fitzgerald logged the second-most offensive snaps (66 of 73) among Cardinals skill-position players not named Kyler Murray, but the veteran wide receiver ranked third in targets, fifth in catches and sixth in receiving yards. With no touchdowns and just three outings of 50-plus yards on his 2020 ledger through nine games, Fitzgerald doesn't hold much sway in the fantasy realm working behind DeAndre Hopkins and alongside Christian Kirk, who leads the team with six TD grabs.