Fitzgerald could have a limited snap count in his return to action Sunday against the Giants, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury noted Friday that Fitzgerald "has looked good" in practice since the Cardinals activated him from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. Still, Kingsbury intends to "be smart" with Fitzgerald's workload, which ranged from 79 to 93 percent of the offensive snaps in eight of his 10 appearances this season. Despite the significant usage prior to his COVID-19 diagnosis, Fitzgerald has managed a 43-336-0 line on 57 targets to date.