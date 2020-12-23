Fitzgerald (groin) didn't practice Wednesday.
Fitzgerald was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report and maintained that lack of activity when the Cardinals took the field Wednesday. There's no telling if his availability for Saturday's contest against the 49ers is in question, but there's also now a great chance he'll head into the weekend with a designation attached to his name.
