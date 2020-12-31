Fitzgerald (groin) isn't present for Thursday's practice, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Fitzgerald is poised to go down as a non-participant on the Cardinals' first two Week 17 practice reports, leaving his status in question for Sunday's game against the Rams. If the veteran wideout can't suit up in the regular-season finale, KeeSean Johnson would likely be the top candidate to join DeAndre Hopkins (hip) and Christian Kirk in three-receiver sets.
