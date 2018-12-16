Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Nabs seven passes in loss

Fitzgerald caught seven of eight targets for 82 yards during Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Falcons.

The 82 yards were Fitzgerald's second most this season, an illustration of how poor this offense has been during stretches. The veteran kept fighting Sunday, juking out Atlanta defenders on a 16-yard catch in the game's closing moments as the Cardinals tried to put one more score on the board. It just doesn't seem like he has the players and coaches around him to keep Arizona's offense humming and time has already run out on this season. Next Sunday brings a Rams defense that held Fitzgerald to just 28 yards in a Week 2 shutout loss.