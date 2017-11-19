Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Nabs touchdown
Fitzgerald snagged nine of 10 targets for 91 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Texans.
Fitzgerald celebrated his new contract extension with a 20-yard touchdown reception to put Arizona on the board in the second quarter, a nice back-shoulder fade from new quarterback Blaine Gabbert. It was Fitzgerald's first touchdown since Oct. 15 or, in Cardinals' terms, two quarterbacks ago. Arizona is limping along without starters such as David Johnson and Carson Palmer. With all this uncertainty, Fitzgerald is the lone constant. The veteran has caught at least five passes in five of his last six games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Not locked in for 2018•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: One-year contract extension official•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Nearing extension with Cards•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Explodes for 10-catch night in loss•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Team-leading reception and yardage totals•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Struggles as Palmer breaks arm•
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...