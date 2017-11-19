Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Nabs touchdown

Fitzgerald snagged nine of 10 targets for 91 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Texans.

Fitzgerald celebrated his new contract extension with a 20-yard touchdown reception to put Arizona on the board in the second quarter, a nice back-shoulder fade from new quarterback Blaine Gabbert. It was Fitzgerald's first touchdown since Oct. 15 or, in Cardinals' terms, two quarterbacks ago. Arizona is limping along without starters such as David Johnson and Carson Palmer. With all this uncertainty, Fitzgerald is the lone constant. The veteran has caught at least five passes in five of his last six games.