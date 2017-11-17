Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Nearing extension with Cards

Fitzgerald is closing in on an extension with the Cardinals through the 2018 season, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

Fitzgerald's previous contract included an extension through the current campaign and a voidable year in 2018, the latter of which was intended to aid with management of the salary cap. Neither party has confirmed details of the contract, but the wide receiver will soon commit to a 15th season with the Cardinals.

