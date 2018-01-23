Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: No decision yet on 2018
Fitzgerald hasn't made a decision on whether to play in 2018, Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com reports. "I spoke with Larry," new Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks said Tuesday. "We had a very in-depth conversation. I enjoyed the conversation he and I had. He did not express he was or wasn't coming back, but we would definitely love to have him back."
Fitzgerald had a lot working against him this past season. First and foremost, he turned 34 just before Week 1, a game in which stellar running back David Johnson (wrist) was lost for the year. The double whammy would've been difficult for most wide receivers to overcome, but Fitzgerald weathered that storm, as well as three different quarterbacks, en route to a third consecutive 100-catch, 1,000-yard campaign. With a defensive mind taking over the top coaching post, Fitzgerald's decision may depend on the hire at offensive coordinator and how the Cardinals populate the QB room in the offseason.
More News
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Hauls in eight more passes Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Reaches 100 catches, 1,000 yards•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Five catches in Sunday loss•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Held to 44 yards•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Finds end zone versus Rams•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Shut down by Jags•
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...