Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: No decision yet on 2018

Fitzgerald hasn't made a decision on whether to play in 2018, Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com reports. "I spoke with Larry," new Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks said Tuesday. "We had a very in-depth conversation. I enjoyed the conversation he and I had. He did not express he was or wasn't coming back, but we would definitely love to have him back."

Fitzgerald had a lot working against him this past season. First and foremost, he turned 34 just before Week 1, a game in which stellar running back David Johnson (wrist) was lost for the year. The double whammy would've been difficult for most wide receivers to overcome, but Fitzgerald weathered that storm, as well as three different quarterbacks, en route to a third consecutive 100-catch, 1,000-yard campaign. With a defensive mind taking over the top coaching post, Fitzgerald's decision may depend on the hire at offensive coordinator and how the Cardinals populate the QB room in the offseason.