Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: No practice Wednesday

Fitzgerald (hamstring/back) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

In the middle of his third week with a hamstring injury in tow, Fitzgerald is now dealing with a back concern as well. The Cardinals will continue to take a cautious approach with the veteran wideout, likely capping him at limited practices Thursday and Friday yet again. There shouldn't be too much worry about his Week 5 availability, though, as he's missed six games in 14-plus seasons and just two since the start of the 2008 campaign.

