Fitzgerald (groin) didn't practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
It's been a rough last month of the season for Fitzgerald, who missed two games after testing positive for COVID-19 and now tending to a groin injury the last two weeks. Since returning to action Week 14, he's also hauled in 11 of 15 passes for just 73 yards and one touchdown. The top of the Cardinals' receiving corps is banged-up at the moment -- DeAndre Hopkins missed Wednesday's session with a groin issue -- so the group will need to be watched closely as the week proceeds.
More News
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Sees eight targets Week 16•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Playing Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Questionable for Saturday's game•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Not spotted at practice•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Dealing with groin injury•