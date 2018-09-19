Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: No practice Wednesday

Fitzgerald (hamstring) was held out of practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

In the midst of a media session Wednesday, coach Steve Wilks told Urban that Fitzgerald was a limited practice participant. However, the wide receiver didn't actually take part in drills, which was forecast by his lack of activity in the open part of practice, per Kyle Odegard of the team's official site. While Wilks added Fitzgerald is slated to suit up Sunday against the Bears, he would allay concerns about his availability with an appearance Thursday and/or Friday.