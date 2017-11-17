Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Not locked in for 2018
Fitzgerald's decision to sign a one-year extension doesn't necessarily mean he'll play in 2018, ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss reports.
The one-year, $11 million deal, which includes a no-trade clause, simply ensures that Fitzgerald will stay in Arizona if he does indeed continue his career. It also hints that he plans to do so, but he could still opt for retirement in the offseason. As for the more immediate future, Sunday brings a road matchup against a Houston defense that has surrendered three straight 300-yard passing games. Blaine Gabbert will start at quarterback and may prove to be an upgrade from Drew Stanton (knee).
