Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Not practicing Wednesday
Fitzgerald (hamstring) didn't participate in the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
With a hamstring injury in tow since Week 2, Fitzgerald has settled into a DNP/LP/LP practice regimen. Considered "day-to-day" by coach Steve Wilks earlier this week, per Urban, Fitzgerald hasn't displayed any sign of improved health, but the wide receiver could upend the prevailing opinion with a full practice Thursday or Friday.
