Fitzgerald (groin) wasn't spotted at the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
With that, Fitzgerald's status will need to be monitored as Saturday's game against the 49ers approaches. If the veteran wideout is out or limited this weekend, added Week 16 opportunities would be available for KeeSean Johnson, Andy Isabella and Trent Sherfield.
