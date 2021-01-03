Fitzgerald (groin) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Rams in L.A., Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After failing to practice this week due to a groin injury, Fitzgerald's availability for Week 17 came down to a game-time decision. The Cardinals opted to make him unavailable for this must-win contest, so they'll be down Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk (undisclosed) after the latter was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. Behind top wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, KeeSean Johnson, Andy Isabella and Trent Sherfield are on hand for reps at the position.