Play

Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Not targeted

Fitzgerald wasn't targeted in Saturday's preseason game against Oakland.

Fitzgerald started but only played a few snaps, exiting midway through the first drive along with David Johnson. The 33-year-old wideout still profiles as Carson Palmer's top option, though Johnson and John Brown are at least fringe candidates to make a push for the team target lead. Fitzgerald will turn 34 before Week 1.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories