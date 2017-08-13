Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Not targeted
Fitzgerald wasn't targeted in Saturday's preseason game against Oakland.
Fitzgerald started but only played a few snaps, exiting midway through the first drive along with David Johnson. The 33-year-old wideout still profiles as Carson Palmer's top option, though Johnson and John Brown are at least fringe candidates to make a push for the team target lead. Fitzgerald will turn 34 before Week 1.
