Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Now trails only Rice in receptions

Fitzgerald caught all five of his targets for 47 receiving yards, while passing Tony Gonzalez for second all-time in career receptions during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.

Fitzgerald is a legendary talent and ambassador of the game, having earned 11 Pro Bowl nods, a Walter Payton Man of the Year award, and now only looking up at Jerry Rice for most catches in NFL history. With Fitzgerald sitting at 1,326 receptions, and Rice's mark at 1,549, it certainly would be a tall order for the Cardinals legend to become the all-time leader from his current age of 36 -- but it would be foolish to bet resolutely against Fitzgerald. He is back to being a fantasy producer after a downtrodden 2018 in which he only logged 69 receptions for 734 yards, as he is currently on pace to account for 92 receptions, 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns if his first quarter regular-season stats were to be extrapolated out to 16 games. Upcoming in Week 5, he and the Cardinals receiving corps will face a Bengals defense that has allowed a shade under 270 passing yards per game since the start of last season.