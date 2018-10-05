Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Officially deemed questionable
Fitzgerald (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in San Francisco, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
A limited practice participant throughout the week, Fitzgerald should be fine to continue playing through his hamstring injury, even if it saps some of his effectiveness. He's caught just eight passes for 65 yards in three games since Week 1.
More News
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Limited practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: No practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Doesn't appear to practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Considered day-to-day with hammy•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Contained by Seattle•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Top Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Fantasy Sleepers
Looking for a potential difference maker to slide into your lineup for Week 5? Jamey Eisenber's...
-
What you missed: Brady gets some help
Tom Brady got plenty of help Thursday night, while Andrew Luck succeeded in spite of his cast....