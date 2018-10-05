Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Officially deemed questionable

Fitzgerald (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in San Francisco, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

A limited practice participant throughout the week, Fitzgerald should be fine to continue playing through his hamstring injury, even if it saps some of his effectiveness. He's caught just eight passes for 65 yards in three games since Week 1.

