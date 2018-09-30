Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: On track to play Sunday
Fitzgerald (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, will be able to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. A source told Schefter, however, that Fitzgerald is "nowhere near 100 percent" and "probably shouldn't have played last week."
Fitzgerald sat out the Cardinals' first practice of the week before returning for a pair of limited sessions Thursday and Friday. His lack of a full practice seemingly supports the notion that the hamstring issue is more bothersome than the Cardinals are letting on, as did his lackluster production in the Week 3 loss to the Bears. Despite his status as the Cardinals' lead receiver, Fitzgerald was targeted just twice across his 48 offensive snaps, finishing with two catches for nine yards. With the Cardinals apparently anticipating that Fitzgerald will be hobbled again Sunday, rookie Christian Kirk -- who finished with seven catches for 90 yards on eight targets in Week 3 -- could be featured in the game plan heavily once again.
