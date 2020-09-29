Fitzgerald caught one of his three targets for a gain of no receiving yards during Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Lions.

The 11-time Pro Bowl receiver pieced together a solid Weeks 1 and 2 with 11 combined receptions for 84 yards, but his involvement was minimal during Arizona's first loss of 2020. Deandre Hopkins collected a characteristically gargantuan workload of 12 targets, while KeeSean Johnson (seven targets) and Andy Isabella (four) finished second and third at the position group in that category. Next is a matchup against the Panthers, a team against which Fitzgerald scored one of his four touchdowns during 2020.