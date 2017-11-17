Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: One-year contract extension official

Fitzgerald and the Cardinals agreed Friday to a one-year contract extension, keeping the wideout in Arizona through the 2018 campaign, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. According to Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, the deal includes a no-trade clause and is worth $11 million, the same salary figure that Fitzgerald received in 2016 and 2017.

After Fitzgerald's yards-per-reception mark dipped to a career-worst 9.6 in 2016, the 34-year-old has bounced back a bit this season, hauling in 60 passes for 677 yards (11.3 average) and three touchdowns through nine games. Though the 10-time Pro Bowler is on the downside of his career, Fitzgerald is still quite clearly the Cardinals' No. 1 wideout, and would likely maintain that role if he elects to play again in 2018. Fitzgerald had previously contemplated retirement last offseason, but the contract extension presumably indicates that he plans to play at least one more season.