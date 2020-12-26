Fitzgerald (groin) is listed as active Saturday versus the 49ers.
Fitzgerald logged just one limited session this week due to a groin injury, but it won't stop him from suiting up Week 16. Since sitting out Weeks 12 and 13 due to a bout with COVID-19, he's hauled in five of seven passes for 45 yards and his first TD of the season over the last two games. Considering his lack of volume, Fitzgerald is difficult to trust for production on a weekly basis.
More News
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Questionable for Saturday's game•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Not spotted at practice•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Dealing with groin injury•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Scores first TD of season•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Quiet in return•