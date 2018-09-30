Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Playing Sunday
Fitzgerald (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday versus the Seahawks, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Fitzgerald's hamstring is "nowhere near 100 percent," but he'll tough it out for the second game in a row. There's a chance Fitzgerald will be used as a decoy to draw attention away from the Cardinals' other pass catchers, namely David Johnson, Christian Kirk and Ricky Seals-Jones.
