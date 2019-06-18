Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Present for offseason workouts
Fitzgerald was active for the entire offseason program, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Aside from mandatory minicamp, every stage of the offseason program is "voluntary," whether it's the aptly named voluntary minicamp in April to OTAs that extend from May into June. As a 15-year veteran, Fitzgerald wouldn't be blamed for missing certain workouts or practices, but with a new coaching staff in place and greenhorn signal-caller under center, he was at the Cardinals' facility from Day 1 on April 8 through the final drill on June 12. It's unclear what the offense will look like under Kliff Kingsbury, but shades of the Air Raid and its uptempo, pass-happy attack are expected. And with first overall pick Kyler Murray transitioning to the pro game, the ever-reliable Fitzgerald figures to be looked at early and often. The hope is a return to his 100-catch, 1,000-yard campaigns from 2015-2017, but do-it-all back David Johnson, second-year wideout Christian Kirk and a bevy of young receivers likely will eat into Fitzgerald's target share.
