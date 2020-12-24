Fitzgerald (groin) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Held out of the Cardinals' first two practices of the week, Fitzgerald took a step forward by practicing in a limited fashion Thursday. The return to the field wasn't enough for Fitzgerald to avoid a designation for the Week 16 contest, however, and the Cardinals could take a decision on his status up until game day. The future Hall of Famer isn't much of a fantasy entity at this stage of his career, having scored only one touchdown in 12 games this season while topping out at 62 receiving yards in any given contest.