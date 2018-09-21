Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Questionable for Week 3
Fitzgerald (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Bears, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
Fitzgerald managed a pair of limited practices to close out Week 3 prep, but his minor hamstring injury will hang over his head until 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 PM ET, when he's expected to be named active. As the sole Cardinal to have more than 40 receiving yards this season -- 104 to be exact -- he's the clear-cut No. 1 option in the NFL's worst pass offense (114 yards per game) after two games.
