Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Questionable for Week 4
Fitzgerald (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Fitzgerald logged the exact same practice regimen (DNP/LP/LP) for a second consecutive week, so he should be good to go Sunday. He's coming off one of the least productive performances of his illustrious career -- two catches for nine yards on two targets -- but he'll have the potential benefit of an upgrade at signal-caller. Rookie Josh Rosen has replaced the ineffective Sam Bradford as the starter, which could be a boon for Fitzgerald.
