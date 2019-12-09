Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Quiet day despite seven targets

Fitzgerald caught three of seven targets for 20 receiving yards during Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Steelers.

The 11-time Pro Bowl receiver has typically capitalized this season when afforded a high-volume target share, as prior to Week 14 he had averaged 6.3 catches and 72.4 yards per game when thrown to at least seven times in a given outing. Fitzgerald carries a streak of four consecutive games with at least five targets as Arizona gets set for a Week 15 matchup against a Cleveland defense that ranks in the top 10 in the NFL in terms of passing yards allowed per game (217.8), but is in the middle-tier in total passing touchdowns surrendered (20).