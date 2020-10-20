Fitzgerald caught three of his four targets for 22 receiving yards during Monday's 38-10 win against the Cowboys.

The 11-time Pro Bowler paced Arizona in catches during Monday night's drubbing of Dallas, but this season he remains devoid of a performance with more than nine yards per reception. Fitzgerald has not been getting downfield looks, as he was averaging a career-low 4.9 yards per target coming into Week 6. He's yet to break 50 receiving yards in a game, and he is still without a TD as the Cardinals head into a Week 7 matchup against Seattle.