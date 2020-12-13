Fitzgerald caught two of three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 26-7 win over the Giants.

Fitzgerald returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list for his first action since Week 11, but the veteran receiver wasn't a major part of the game plan. He hasn't scored a touchdown this season while topping out at 62 receiving yards, and Fitzgerald will likely remain an afterthought in Arizona's offense in Week 15 against the Eagles.