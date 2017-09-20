Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Quiet in win over Colts

Fitzgerald caught three passes for 21 yards in the Cards' Week 2 win over the Colts.

Surprisingly, Jaron Brown (11) and J.J. Nelson (seven) were targeted more often than Fitzgerald was Sunday (six), in the first of many games the Cards will play this season without David Johnson. It will be interesting to see if head coach Bruce Arians shifts to a pass-heavier offense in Johnson's absence, as that would seemingly steady the target floor of Fitzgerald despite the potential emergence of younger pass catchers around him on the depth chart.