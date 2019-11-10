Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Racks up catches in loss
Fitzgerald secured all eight targets for 71 yards in the Cardinals' 30-27 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Fitzgerald paced the Cardinals in receptions and checked in second to Christian Kirk in both receiving yardage and targets. The ageless veteran's yardage total was his third highest of the season, and it was Fitzgerald's most productive effort overall since Week 2. The 36-year-old's surge certainly was a welcome sight for fantasy owners, but it did come with the caveat of having occurred versus one of the worst secondaries in the league. Fitzgerald will look to replicate his efforts against the much tougher 49ers secondary Week 11.
