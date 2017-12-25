Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Reaches 100 catches, 1,000 yards
Fitzgerald racked up nine catches (on 15 targets) for 119 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 23-0 win against the Giants.
Entering the Cardinals' Week 16 contest, Fitzgerald required eight receptions and 18 yards to knot up a third consecutive 100-catch, 1,000-yard season, and fifth such campaign of his 14-year career. He achieved the easier-to-reach feat with a 19-yard grab on the Cardinals' second possession. Amazingly, the other, his eighth catch of the afternoon, was realized just before halftime and doubled as his sixth TD of the year. As Arizona's sole reliable skill option, Fitzgerald is as good of a bet as any to continue to produce Week 17 at Seattle.
