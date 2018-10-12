Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Ready for Sunday
Fitzgerald (hamstring/back) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest in Minnesota, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
After handling every practice rep Friday, Fitzgerald appears to be the healthiest he's been since Week 2, when he initially suffered a strained hamstring. On Sunday, he'll aim to exploit a Vikings defense that ranks 25th against the pass this season (278.6 yards per game).
