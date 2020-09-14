Fitzgerald gathered in four of five passes for 34 yards during Sunday's 24-20 win at San Francisco.

The Cardinals implemented a balanced offense Week 1, with 40 passes versus 36 carries. Of Kyler Murray's attempts, Hopkins received 16 of them while Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk and Chase Edmonds tied for second on the team with five targets. Clearly, Hopkins is the team's No. 1 receiver by a long shot, and those below him in the pecking order may have to scrounge for any looks that remain. As a result, Fitzgerald's performance Sunday could be the norm in his age-37 campaign, even if he handled a 79 percent snap share (65 of 82 offensive snaps) in the season opener.