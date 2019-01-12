Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Remains undecided about 2019

Fitzgerald has yet to make a decision on his playing status for the 2019 season, ESPN.com reports.

In the previous two offseasons, Fitzgerald announced his intentions to return in February, so he seems to be following a similar schedule this time around. Although he gutted out a 16-game slate for a fourth consecutive campaign and 12th time in 15 seasons, the 35-year-old's production suffered due to hamstring and back injuries in the first half of 2018 and generally underwhelming quarterback play from the trio of Josh Rosen, Sam Bradford and Mike Glennon. Overall, Fitzgerald mustered his third-fewest catches (69) and lowest number of receiving yards (734) in a given season, while scoring six touchdowns in the Cardinals' league-worst offense. Whether or not he signs up for another year remains to be seen, but Rosen will be in his second season, and the team hired offensive guru Kliff Kingsbury from the college ranks, so Fitzgerald may be inspired to roll the dice yet again.