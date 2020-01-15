Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Returning for 17th season
Fitzgerald re-signed Wednesday with the Cardinals on a one-year deal, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
After taking a couple weeks off to contemplate his future in the NFL, the 36-year-old Fitzgerald ultimately elected to return to the desert for his 17th season. Though the future Hall of Famer isn't much of a downfield threat these days, he proved to be a reliable underneath and intermediate target for rookie quarterback Kyler Murray in 2019, hauling in 75 receptions for 804 yards and four touchdowns over 16 games. Expect Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk to serve as Options 1A and 1B in some order in Arizona's high-volume passing attack in 2020.
