Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Returns to drills Thursday
Fitzgerald (hamstring/back) returned to practice Thursday, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
Fitzgerald is merely following the practice schedule imposed upon him since injuring his hamstring Week 2. Expect him to log a limited practice, per usual, unless his health has improved enough for an uncapped session.
